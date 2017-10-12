Barack Obama Is Hitting The Campaign Trail And Heading To Virginia
After former President Barack Obama left the White House, he he has, for the most part, stayed out of the spotlight. But now he's stepping back into politics and hitting the campaign trail. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KREM 5:39 AM. PDT October 12, 2017
