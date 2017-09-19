Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci Says Tom Brady May Have Had A Relationship With Ivanka Trump
According to former White House communications director Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci, Tom Brady didn't come to the White House with the Super Bowl winning Patriots because he may have had a relationship with Ivanka Trump. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcard
KREM 10:01 AM. PDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Search warrant reveals evidence taken from Freeman…Sep 18, 2017, 11:13 a.m.
-
SCSO: One suspect arrested, searching for second in…Sep 15, 2017, 12:34 p.m.
-
Marysville superintendent, survivor help Freeman…Sep 19, 2017, 6:46 a.m.