A Huge Solar Storm Is Coming And Could Cost $20 Trillion Of Damage
Solar storms are known to disrupt satellite and radio communications, but scientists now say that one extreme space weather event could cause 'doomsday' on Earth. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KREM 8:34 AM. PDT October 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
KCSO searches for missing boater on Fernan LakeOct. 3, 2017, 9:25 a.m.
-
Woman originally from Spokane area killed in Las…Oct. 2, 2017, 4:59 p.m.
-
Jason Aldean: 'Time to come together and stop the hate!'Oct. 3, 2017, 8:24 a.m.