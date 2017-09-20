5th Grade Teacher on Leave After Giving KKK Role Play Assignment
Fifth grade students in South carolina were given an assignment where they were asked to imagine what it would be like being a member of the KKK during the Civil War. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KREM 9:21 AM. PDT September 20, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Freeman HS followed protocol before fatal school shootingSep 19, 2017, 5:43 p.m.
-
Suspect taken into custody after reportedly shooting…Sep 20, 2017, 2:54 a.m.
-
Garth Brooks to play Tacoma Dome this NovemberSep 20, 2017, 8:34 a.m.