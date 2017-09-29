'Art of the Deal' Author: Trump's Not Crazy Like a Fox, 'He's Just Crazy'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Officer and deputy film hilarious lip sync to bring…Sep 28, 2017, 3:40 p.m.
-
SPD searching for suspect vehicle in downtown hit…Sep 29, 2017, 2:32 a.m.
-
Local restaurant gives teens job, life experienceSep 29, 2017, 5:52 a.m.