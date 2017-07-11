Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Sienna DeGovia (http://siennacake.com): My husband loves pizza, but pizza delivery gets pretty expensive ... not to mention all the added calories! So, I created this healthy alternative using simple ingredients and store-bought dough. This recipe is the
KREM 2:14 PM. PDT July 11, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Witness describes Payette plane crash
-
'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier
-
Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad
-
Master Refrigeration Fire
-
Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy
-
VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards?
-
Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade
-
March for Racial Justice
-
Judo Competiton Championship
More Stories
-
Domestic violence charges against Spokane Police…Jul 11, 2017, 10:26 a.m.
-
Suspect crashes car, runs from deputies in Spokane ValleyJul 11, 2017, 12:13 p.m.
-
Verify: Is it safe to drink water from a hose?Jul 11, 2017, 2:31 p.m.