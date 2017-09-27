Zags to celebrate Final Four at Kraziness

Mar 25, 2017; San Jose, CA, USA; Mark Few and his players celebrate with the trophy after defeating the Xavier Musketeers in the finals of the West Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kyle Terada, Kyle Terada)

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men’s basketball will unveil its banner from the Final Four and fans will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Zags’ West Regional Champion trophy at this year’s Kraziness in the Kennel on Oct. 7.

Photos with the trophy will be part of the Pre-Kraziness Carnival on the McCarthey Athletic Center South Lawn from noon to 2:45 p.m. The Carnival, which will be weather permitting, will also feature inflatables and other activities for fans.

Kraziness in the Kennel will be the public's first look at the 2017-18 men's basketball team that returns from a record-breaking season that ended in the national championship with 37 wins and a fifth straight West Coast Conference title.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. followed by the event at 4 p.m., which includes player and coaching staff introductions, a three-point contest and dunk contest. The Blue-Red scrimmage will conclude the action on the court, and the players will be available for autographs in the concourse after. Posters and schedule cards will be provided by Gonzaga marketing staff. No outside items will be allowed during the autograph session.

Gonzaga Athletics