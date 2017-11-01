Zags sit 18th in preseason AP poll

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 23: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs reacts in the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga men's basketball team was ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll Wednesday.

Gonzaga ended last season’s historic campaign in the national championship game with a program-best 37-2 record. The Zags advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th straight season after claiming their 20th West Coast Conference title.

Gonzaga had 500 points in the poll. West Coast Conference foe, Saint Mary's, received 333 points and were ranked No. 22. The Bulldogs and SMC faceoff on Jan. 18 and Feb. 10.

The Bulldogs meet Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City on Dec. 5. The Wildcats were slated sixth in the poll. GU will play Stanford or Florida in the second round of the PK80 Invitational on Nov. 24 in Portland. Florida was No. 8 in the preseason ranking.

Duke topped the preseason poll with 33 first-place votes. Michigan State followed at No. 2 with 13 first-place votes, with Arizona ranked third with 18 first-place votes. Kentucky and Kentucky rounded out the top-five.

The Zags were ranked 14th in last year's AP preseason poll, before ending at No. 2 in the final poll.

The Bulldogs' best showing in a preseason AP Top 25 poll was No. 8 at the beginning of the 2005-06 season. This marks the 17th straight season Gonzaga has been ranked in the AP poll. It’s the eighth consecutive year the Zags have appeared in the preseason poll, starting in the top-20 for the fifth straight season.

Gonzaga opens the season with an exhibition against The College of Idaho Saturday. The first regular season game is on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m., against Texas Southern.

AP Top 25 RK TEAM RECORD PTS 1 Duke (33) 0-0 1,572 2 Michigan State (13) 0-0 1,520 3 Arizona (18) 0-0 1,506 4 Kansas (1) 0-0 1,439 5 Kentucky 0-0 1,340 6 Villanova 0-0 1,284 7 Wichita State 0-0 1,270 8 Florida 0-0 1,100 9 North Carolina 0-0 1,047 10 USC 0-0 995 11 West Virginia 0-0 840 12 Cincinnati 0-0 837 13 Miami 0-0 836 14 Notre Dame 0-0 814 15 Minnesota 0-0 642 16 Louisville 0-0 570 17 Xavier 0-0 544 18 Gonzaga 0-0 500 19 Northwestern 0-0 473 20 Purdue 0-0 362 21 UCLA 0-0 340 22 Saint Mary's 0-0 333 23 Seton Hall 0-0 274 24 Baylor 0-0 163 25 Texas A&M 0-0 130 Others receiving votes: Alabama 86, Virginia 57, Rhode Island 49, TCU 46, Providence 34, Missouri 19, Virginia Tech 16, Wisconsin 14, Butler 13, Texas 10, Oklahoma 7, Maryland 7, Nevada 7, Michigan 6, Dayton 5, Middle Tennessee 4, Ball State 4, SMU 3, Oakland 2, Oregon 2, UCF 1, South Carolina 1, Harvard 1

© 2017 KREM-TV