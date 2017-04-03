KREM
Close

Zags lose a close game, 71-65 against North Carolina

ASSOCIATED PRESS , KREM 9:06 PM. PDT April 03, 2017

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Jackson delivered the go-ahead three-point play and North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and a title that heartbreakingly eluded the Tar Heels last year.

It was an ugly affair, filled with 44 fouls and 52 free throws but, ultimately, the contest with the result the Tar Heels (33-7) simply had to have.

This was their redemption season, and they closed the deal a year after losing on a 3-pointer at the buzzer to Villanova.

Carolina was down 2 with 1:40 left when Jackson took a pass under the bucket from Theo Pinson, made a layup and got fouled.

The free throw made it 66-65, and after a Gonzaga miss on the other end, Isaiah Hicks made a shot to help North Carolina start pulling away to the school's sixth title.

© 2017 Associated Press

KREM

North Carolina defeats Gonzaga for redemption in national championship

KREM

WATCH: Bulldog Madness National Championship pre-game special

KREM

GU rivals cheer on Zags in the National Championship

KREM

What on Earth is a 'Tarheel' anyway?

KREM

N.J. teen pleads guilty in plot to kill pope

KREM

Abandoned infant found in Lakewood; mother detained

KREM

Students make pact to get Gonzaga tattoo if they win

KREM

WATCH: Bulldog Madness Special

KREM

Sign banner at River Park Square to show support for Zags

KREM

LIVE: Read what the media are saying during NCAA championship game

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories