Zags land commitment from 2018 guard

Darnay Tripp, KREM 9:42 PM. PST November 07, 2017

Mark Few added a second piece to his 2018 recruiting class on the eve of the early signing period.

According to Evan Daniels of Scout.com, Greg Forster of Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas has verbally committed to Gonzaga.

 

 

According to Daniels, Foster is a 6-foot-5-inch guard, who his coach says will play point guard. Foster picked GU over WCC foe Saint Mary's. According to 247sports.com, he also had an offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay. 

Foster joins Filip Petrusev in Mark Few's 2018 class. Petrusev is a four-star big man from Serbia, currently playing his senior season at Montverde Academy.

Basketball players can sign National Letters of Intent beginning Wednesday.



