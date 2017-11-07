Zags land commitment from 2018 guard

Mark Few added a second piece to his 2018 recruiting class on the eve of the early signing period.
According to Evan Daniels of Scout.com, Greg Forster of Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas has verbally committed to Gonzaga.
According to Daniels, Foster is a 6-foot-5-inch guard, who his coach says will play point guard. Foster picked GU over WCC foe Saint Mary's. According to 247sports.com, he also had an offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Foster joins Filip Petrusev in Mark Few's 2018 class. Petrusev is a four-star big man from Serbia, currently playing his senior season at Montverde Academy.
Basketball players can sign National Letters of Intent beginning Wednesday.
