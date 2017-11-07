Zags land commitment from 2018 guard

Dec 10, 2016; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few looks on against the Akron Zips during the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Mark Few added a second piece to his 2018 recruiting class on the eve of the early signing period.

According to Evan Daniels of Scout.com, Greg Forster of Ed W Clark High School in Las Vegas has verbally committed to Gonzaga.

2018 guard Greg Foster just verbally committed to Gonzaga, per his coach | Story: https://t.co/E7eX80WwiP pic.twitter.com/Flrepo12Lo — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) November 8, 2017

According to Daniels, Foster is a 6-foot-5-inch guard, who his coach says will play point guard. Foster picked GU over WCC foe Saint Mary's. According to 247sports.com, he also had an offer from Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Foster joins Filip Petrusev in Mark Few's 2018 class. Petrusev is a four-star big man from Serbia, currently playing his senior season at Montverde Academy.

Basketball players can sign National Letters of Intent beginning Wednesday.





Clark high 2018 Greg Foster Jr. made 4 Key Plays. 1) A baseline Dunk. 2) No look pass to Antwon 3) Game tying shot 8.5 se. 4) Inbound pass pic.twitter.com/0JLoWc6lYr — Unit 1 Hoops Source (@u1hoop) November 2, 2017





Clark PG Greg Foster Jr. committed to Gonzaga about an hour ago, @CoachChadB10 confirmed. Tall, rangy floor general who creates and scores. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) November 8, 2017

