KREM
Close

Zag fans watch Final Four at Jack and Dan's

Staff , KREM 10:43 AM. PDT April 01, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga super fans lined up early Saturday morning to claim their spot in one of the most popular GU locations. 

Fans were already waiting outside Jack and Dan's by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first guys in line drove over from Seattle on Friday night. Nobody can say Zag fans are not dedicated.

 

 

Jack and Dan's opened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning to start the Final Four party. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories