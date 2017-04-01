Zag fans watch Final Four at Jack and Dan's

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Gonzaga super fans lined up early Saturday morning to claim their spot in one of the most popular GU locations.

Fans were already waiting outside Jack and Dan's by 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. The first guys in line drove over from Seattle on Friday night. Nobody can say Zag fans are not dedicated.

Here they are! Already a line at Jack & Dan's before they open at 10. The first guys in line drove here from Seattle last night! #GoZags pic.twitter.com/u1xqIGIXuA — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 1, 2017

Jack and Dan's opened around 10 a.m. Saturday morning to start the Final Four party.

© 2017 KREM-TV