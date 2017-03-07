Zag fan travels from Ireland to watch her favorite team

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Just about everyone knows Gonzaga fans travel well, they do it during the regular season, they do it during March Madness, and of course, they take over Vegas every year. But one fan in particular traveled more miles than anybody else, that fan came all the way from Ireland.

“They ask, so like, what’s your favorite basketball team, I say Gonzaga bulldogs and there’s like this awkward silence because we both know they don’t have a clue,” Eliza Bielewicz said.

Bielewicz grew up in Poland and spent the last 12 years in Ireland. Bielewicz grew up a hoops fan and in 2012, she read about a polish basketball player going on to play in the states. That player? Przemek Karnowski.

Since then, Bielewicz has been a die-hard GU fan. She flew from Dublin on Friday and arrived in Vegas in time to see the Bulldogs beat Pacific on Saturday. Last year, she flew to Dallas for the regular season game against SMU, but Karnowski hurt his back after she had booked the trip. So this week, she is glad she got to see him in person playing for her favorite team.

“I’m super happy for him, especially since he thought that he might never play again. It’s so great that he’s back and he’s even better than he was, so happy days” Bielewicz said, “I think the Gonzaga program is just, they’ve got so many nice players around them and every one of them is great and I’m always sad to see them go.”

It is all Gonzaga once you get to Las Vegas. Bielewicz's second favorite player is Silas Melson. We all know Karnowski will be gone after this season, but her fandom is bigger than just one player. Bielewicz is a Bulldog fan for life and would love to see her effort to get to Las Vegas rewarded with a WCC championship.

