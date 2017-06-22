Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is defended by Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) and forward Zach Collins (32) during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Kelvin Kuo)

SPOKANE, Wash --- Former Gonzaga Bulldogs star Zach Collins was picked 10th in the 2017 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, as part of a trade with the Portland Trailblazers.

He will pair with Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, and Jusuf Nurkic.

Collins is the first one-and-done player for the Zags and he was the first McDonald’s All-American to sign with GU out of high school too. So he is a man of firsts, and became the highest drafted player from Gonzaga since Adam Morrison went number three in 2006.

Collins brings his mix of size, skill and athleticism to a Blazers team in need of help in the frontcourt.

Collins was instrumental off the bench in his lone season with GU, averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds in just 17.2 minutes per game. He also led the team with 69 blocked shots. Collins shot a team-best 65.2 percent from the floor, and hit 10 of his 21 attempts from beyond the three-point line.

His stock rose in the NCAA Tournament this year where he got his first career double double in the Final Four with 14 points and 13 rebounds to go with six blocked shots.

