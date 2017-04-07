You can now order toasted grasshoppers at Mariners games

Chief Don Chon serves a plate of "chapulines" (Grasshoppers) flamed in mezcal, and parsley in his restaurant's kitchen on August 18, 2013. The Restaurant Bar Don Chon, in downtown Mexico City, was founded in 1924 specializes in exotic Mexican food. (Photo: OMAR TORRES, Custom)

SEATTLE, Wash. – Safeco Field is known for its popular ‘Rally Fries,’ but baseball enthusiasts will now be able to enjoy grasshoppers (yes, grasshoppers) at Mariners’ games.

Poqutios, where the adventurous can try authentic Oaxacan toasted grasshoppers, is just one of the new restaurants that will soon make its debut at Safeco Field.

The Ballard Pizza Company, Bramling Cross, Great State Burger and Uptown China will join the 2017 lineup at the Mariners’ home turf.

Heritage Distilling will serve their award-winning spirits, like the signature brown sugar bourbon, and Barrel-Age Ale will serve a selection of small-batch barrel-aged ales from participating Northwest brewers.

Hop Valley Brewing of Oregon will serve IPAs, ales and lagers from a converted shipping container, outfitted with taps that will pour a rotating selection of the brewery’s original beers.

Wine lovers -- do not despair. Columbia Winery's award-winning red and white wines will be the new house wine at Safeco Field. Wine will be sold at concession stands, clubs and restaurants throughout the ballpark. Beringer Founders' Estate's wines will be available at 1st Base Vine.

For more information on the new restaurant lineup, click here.

© 2017 KREM-TV