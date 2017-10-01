Yankees will expand protective netting next season

Baseball (via www.shutterstock.com ) (Photo: Custom)

NEW YORK, New York -- Eleven days after a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium, New York said it plans to expand protective netting at its home ballpark and spring training complex next year.

The team announced the decision during its final regular-season game Sunday against Toronto.

Since the girl was injured by a drive off the bat of Todd Frazier, several teams announced they plan to add more netting to better protect fans.

The Sept. 20 accident was the latest in a string of incidents that resulted in fan injuries. In 2015 in Boston, a line drive slammed right into Stephanie Wapenski leaving the die-hard Red Sox fan with more than 30 stitches, CBS News correspondent Anna Warner reported.

In a news release, the Yankees say they will "significantly expand" the netting this offseason at Yankee Stadium and Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida. The team says while its current netting meets Major League Baseball recommendations, the additional netting planned for 2018 will exceed those guidelines.

Officials posted a statement to Twitter on Sunday saying that "the Yankees consulted ... with architects, engineers, netting manufacturers and Major League Baseball to analyze and determine the best and most appropriate type of netting material, color and installation methods."

The club did not say how far it will expand netting that currently extends from the corner of each dugout closest to home plate.

The decision was announced to fans over the Yankee Stadium public address system after the third inning Sunday. There wasn't much audible reaction from the crowd.

