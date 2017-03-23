WVU head coach praises Gonzaga

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Floating Coeur d'Alene restaurant closed due to flood
-
Beware of puppy scam in Spokane
-
2 time lottery winner dies in rollover crash
-
Mystery of the giant Lake CDA die solved
-
Shoshone Co. Sheriff investigates allegations against Ferris HS football coach
-
Suspicous package found in Downtown Spokane turns out to be drugs
-
Stay off the Spokane River
-
City responds to widespread flooding
-
Mudslide closes Highway 95 near Bonners Ferry
-
Upriver Dam sees early spring flow
More Stories
-
'Soldier' of ISIS carried out London terror attack;…Mar 23, 2017, 8:43 a.m.
-
Fairchild AFB welcomes new squadron of KC-135sMar 23, 2017, 1:16 p.m.
-
SH-5 in Benewah Co. remains closed due to unstable roadsMar 23, 2017, 1:59 p.m.