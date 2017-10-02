WSU fined $25,000 after fans stormed the field following win against USC

(Photo: Morand, Luke, KREM)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University was issued a $25,000 fine for storming the field after its win against University of Southern California Friday.

WSU won the game 31-27.

The fine is a result of concern over players safety.

WSU was not fined against Boise State earlier this season when the fans stormed the field because the Broncos players were able to get back into the locker room before the storming occurred.

