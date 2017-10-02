KREM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

WSU fined $25,000 after fans stormed the field following win against USC

Staff , KREM 9:50 PM. PDT October 02, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University was issued a $25,000 fine for storming the field after its win against University of Southern California Friday.

WSU won the game 31-27.

The fine is a result of concern over players safety.

WSU was not fined against Boise State earlier this season when the fans stormed the field because the Broncos players were able to get back into the locker room before the storming occurred.

 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

WSU beats USC: Cougs grab first ever win over Top-5 Trojan squad

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories