WSU Cougar socks printed with 'Go Dawgs'

WSU Cougar socks by Strideline accidentally had the words "Go Dawgs" imprinted on them. (Credit: Bartell Drugs)

SEATTLE -- Oh, no they didn't!

Bartell Drugs is issuing a recall for WSU Cougar socks after the words "Go Dawgs" were printed on the inside cuff. Bartell Drugs is allowing customers to return them regardless of condition for a full refund.

The Seattle Times reports the socks were made by Strideline. Co-founder Jake Director said designers use templates to create socks for hundreds of colleges and that this was a case of someone forgetting to switch out a design.





