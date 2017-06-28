Wiltjer heads to L.A. in Chris Paul deal

Dec 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kyle Wiltjer (30) in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Isaiah J. Downing)

Former Zag Kyle Wiltjer was one of many moving pieces in the NBA's latest blockbuster trade.

Wiltjer will head to Los Angeles as part of a package the Rockets sent to the Clippers in return for Chris Paul. Houston dealt for the star point guard to team him up with James Harden in hopes of closing gap with NBA Champ Golden State.

Wiltjer signed with the Rockets as an undrafted free agent in 2016. He split time between Houston and the team's NBA Developmental League affiliate as a rookie. He played in 14 games and made one playoff appearance for the Rockets.

Houston, thank you for an amazing first year in the league! Here's to the future 🙏🏽 #TMC — Kyle Wiltjer (@kwiltj) June 28, 2017

Wiltjer tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "Houston, thank you for an amazing first year in the league! Here's to the future".

The Portland native's three-point shooting made him attractice to the Rockets, an offensive minded franchise that values three-point shooters. Now he will battle for a roster spot with the Clippers in his second season.

© 2017 KREM-TV