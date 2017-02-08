KREM
Close
Closings Alert 34 closing alerts
Weather Alert 61 weather alerts
Close

Williams-Goss in the mix for Player of the Year

The GU guard is on the Wooden Award late season Top-20 list. He is one of a handful of players trailing front runner Frank Mason.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 10:56 PM. PST February 08, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation's most outstanding basketball player.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the late season list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor, based on their performances during the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). The redshirt junior is second in rebounds (5.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 13th in rebounds, fifth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is second in the WCC at 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Fifteen top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA will be submitted to voters on the Final Ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The ten-man Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, while the 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the nation's most outstanding basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy's on ESPN2 on April 7.

The No. 1/1 Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are at Loyola Marymount Thursday at 7 p.m., before squaring off with No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., Saturday.

Name

School

Conference

Height

Class

Position

Dwayne Bacon

Florida State

ACC

6-7

Soph.

G

Lonzo Ball

UCLA

Pac-12

6-6

Fr.

G

Joel Berry II

North Carolina

ACC

6-0

Jr.

G

Dillon Brooks

Oregon

Pac-12

6-7

Jr.

F

Bonzie Colson

Notre Dame

ACC

6-5

Jr.

F

De'Aaron Fox

Kentucky

SEC

6-3

Fr.

G

Markelle Fultz

Washington

Pac-12

6-4

Fr.

G

Ethan Happ

Wisconsin

Big Ten

6-10

Soph.

F

Josh Hart

Villanova

Big East

6-5

Sr.

G

Josh Jackson

Kansas

Big 12

6-8

Fr.

G

Justin Jackson

North Carolina

ACC

6-8

Jr.

F/G

Marcus Keene

Central Michigan

MAC

5-9

Jr.

G

Luke Kennard

Duke

ACC

6-6

Soph.

G

Lauri Markkanen

Arizona

Pac-12

7-0

Fr.

F

Frank Mason III

Kansas

Big 12

5-11

Sr.

G

Malik Monk

Kentucky

SEC

6-3

Fr.

G

Johnathan Motley

Baylor

Big 12

6-10

Jr.

F

Caleb Swanigan

Purdue

Big Ten

6-9

Soph.

F

Melo Trimble

Maryland

Big Ten

6-3

Jr.

G

Nigel Williams-Goss

Gonzaga

WCC

6-3

Jr.

G

 

Gonzaga Athletics


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories