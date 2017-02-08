Williams-Goss in the mix for Player of the Year

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Nigel Williams-Goss was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, announced by the Los Angeles Athletic Club, Wednesday. The award is presented to the nation's most outstanding basketball player.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the late season list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for the sport's most prestigious honor, based on their performances during the first half of the 2016-17 season.

Williams-Goss currently leads Gonzaga in scoring (15.6 points per game), assists (4.8 per game) and steals (1.7 per game). The redshirt junior is second in rebounds (5.7 per game). He ranks ninth in the West Coast Conference in scoring, 13th in rebounds, fifth in assists and third in steals. The Happy Valley, Ore. native is second in the WCC at 87.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Fifteen top players who have proven to their universities that they are also making progress toward graduation and maintaining at least a cumulative 2.0 GPA will be submitted to voters on the Final Ballot prior to the NCAA Tournament. The ten-man Wooden Award All-American Team will be announced the week of the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, while the 41st annual presentation of the John R. Wooden Award to the nation's most outstanding basketball player will be the anchor presentation of the ESPN College Basketball Awards Show presented by Wendy's on ESPN2 on April 7.

The No. 1/1 Zags (24-0, 12-0 West Coast Conference) are at Loyola Marymount Thursday at 7 p.m., before squaring off with No. 20/20 Saint Mary’s in Moraga, Calif., Saturday.

Name School Conference Height Class Position Dwayne Bacon Florida State ACC 6-7 Soph. G Lonzo Ball UCLA Pac-12 6-6 Fr. G Joel Berry II North Carolina ACC 6-0 Jr. G Dillon Brooks Oregon Pac-12 6-7 Jr. F Bonzie Colson Notre Dame ACC 6-5 Jr. F De'Aaron Fox Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G Markelle Fultz Washington Pac-12 6-4 Fr. G Ethan Happ Wisconsin Big Ten 6-10 Soph. F Josh Hart Villanova Big East 6-5 Sr. G Josh Jackson Kansas Big 12 6-8 Fr. G Justin Jackson North Carolina ACC 6-8 Jr. F/G Marcus Keene Central Michigan MAC 5-9 Jr. G Luke Kennard Duke ACC 6-6 Soph. G Lauri Markkanen Arizona Pac-12 7-0 Fr. F Frank Mason III Kansas Big 12 5-11 Sr. G Malik Monk Kentucky SEC 6-3 Fr. G Johnathan Motley Baylor Big 12 6-10 Jr. F Caleb Swanigan Purdue Big Ten 6-9 Soph. F Melo Trimble Maryland Big Ten 6-3 Jr. G Nigel Williams-Goss Gonzaga WCC 6-3 Jr. G

