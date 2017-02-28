Williams-Goss, Few earn WCC's top honors

Feb 23, 2017; San Diego, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) shoots as San Diego Toreros forward Brett Bailey (32) defends during the first half at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jake Roth, Jake Roth)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – Nigel Williams-Goss was named the West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, and Mark Few was selected as the Coach of the Year league officials announced Tuesday.

Przemek Karnowski and Johnathan Williams joined Williams-Goss on the WCC First Team. Zach Collins was named to the second team and freshman team. Jordan Mathews and Josh Perkins were tabbed honorable mention All-Conference.

Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 11th Coach of the Year plaque. He was last named Coach of the Year in 2015, when the Zags went 35-3 overall and 17-1 in WCC play, and finished the season in the Elite Eight. Few has guided the Bulldogs to a phenomenal 29-1 record thus far, which marks their 10th straight season with at least 25 wins. He also led GU to its fifth straight WCC regular season title. Gonzaga had its second number-one ranking in program history this season.

Williams-Goss is the 14th Zag to be named the conference’s Player of the Year. Kevin Pangos was the latest in 2015. Kyle Wiltjer was the last Gonzaga player to be selected as the WCC Newcomer of the Year also in 2015.

A national finalist for the Naismith Trophy, the Oscar Robertson Award and the Wooden Award, Williams-Goss turned in a magical season for Gonzaga as it reached No. 1 in both national polls for the second time in program history (2013). The Cousy Award finalist averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals per game during WCC play and ranks among active Division I national leaders in assists (30th/455) and turnover/assist ratio (29th/1.9). The Happy Valley, Ore. native tops the WCC at 90.9 percent from the free-throw line. He has made 73 of his 79 free-throws in WCC play, including his last 38 straight free-throws.

In addition to being the first student-athlete named Player and Newcomer of the Year in WCC history, Williams-Goss also performed in the classroom. A 2014 Academic All-American while at Washington, the psychology major earned CoSIDA First Team Academic All-District 8 honors and was selected to the WCC All-Academic First Team, while posting a 3.84 GPA.

Karnowski was named All-WCC First Team for the second time in his career, receiving the honor in 2014-5, after being named honorable mention in 2013-14 and to the All-Freshman team in 2012-13. He is averaging 12.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is third in the conference shooting 60.6 percent from the field. The redshirt senior is also adding nearly a block each game. Karnowski tops the WCC with his 65.3 field goal percentage in conference play. This season, he became the program's all-time leader in wins in a career, now at 129.

Williams is averaging 10.1 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He is shooting 60.4 percent from the field. In conference play, the redshirt junior is second in the league making 62 percent from the field. On defense, he has 29 blocks this season, which is second on the team.

Collins leads the team with 48 blocked shots this season, with an average of 1.6 per game, which ranks third in the WCC. The freshman is averaging 10.5 points in in 17.5 minutes per game. He is second on the team with six boards a game, 6.7 during conference action.

Mathews has made a team-high 63 three-pointers this season and is seventh in the league averaging 2.1 made three-pointers per game. He is making 39 percent of his shots from behind-the-arc. The senior is adding 10.4 points per game for the Zags.

Perkins has dished out 106 assists this season, an average of 3.7 per game, which ranks eighth in the conference. He is also eighth in the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.6. In WCC play, Perkins is averaging four assists per game. The redshirt sophomore is scoring 9.1 points per contest. On the defensive side, he is averaging a steal in each game.

Saint Mary’s Joe Rahon collected the WCC Defensive Player of the Year honor. He was joined by teammates Calvin Hermanson and Jock Landale on the league’s first team.

All four individual awards – along with the All-West Coast Conference Teams and the All-Freshman Team – were voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.

The West Coast Conference Championships begins Friday in Las Vegas, Nev. The tournament, played inside the Orleans Arena, concludes with the championship game on March 7.

2016-17 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Major Individual Honors

Player of the Year: Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga

Defensive Player of the Year: Joe Rahon, Saint Mary’s

Newcomer of the Year: Nigel Williams-Goss, Gonzaga

2016-17 All-WCC Men’s Basketball First Team

Name Yr. Pos. School Jared Brownridge Sr. G Santa Clara TJ Haws Fr. G BYU Calvin Hermanson Jr. F Saint Mary’s Przemek Karnowski Sr. C Gonzaga Jock Landale Jr. C Saint Mary’s Eric Mika So. C BYU Lamond Murray Jr. Sr. G Pepperdine Joe Rahon Sr. G Saint Mary’s Johnathan Williams Jr. F Gonzaga Nigel Williams-Goss Jr. G Gonzaga

2016-17 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Second Team

Name Yr. Pos. School Brett Bailey Sr. F San Diego Ronnie Boyce III Sr. G San Francisco Brandon Brown Sr. G Loyola Marymount Zach Collins Fr. C Gonzaga KJ Feagin So. G Santa Clara

2016-17 WCC Men’s Basketball Honorable Mention Selections

Olin Carter III, San Diego; Jazz Johnson, Portland; Nate Kratch, Santa Clara; Jordan Mathews, Gonzaga; Emmett Naar, Saint Mary’s; Josh Perkins, Gonzaga; Chris Reyes, Pepperdine; Buay Tuach, Loyola Marymount; T.J. Wallace, Pacific; Alec Wintering, Portland

2016-17 All-WCC Men’s Basketball Freshman Team

Name Pos. School Yoeli Childs F BYU Zach Collins C Gonzaga TJ Haws G BYU Charles Minlend G San Francisco Jordan Ratinho G San Francisco

Gonzaga Athletics