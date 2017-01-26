Williams-Goss and Williams III fuel blowout of Toreros

Jan 26, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nigel Williams-Goss (5) greets fans after a game against the San Diego Toreros at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 79-43. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points as undefeated and third-ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 79-43 on Thursday night, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.

Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-0, 9-0 West Coast), which has the nation's longest winning streak at 21 games. The Zags are the nation's last remaining undefeated Division I team.

If Gonzaga can win at Pepperdine on Saturday, the Zags have a good chance of claiming the top spot in the next Top 25 as No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.

Olin Carter III scored 12 points for San Diego (10-11, 3-6), which has lost five straight to Gonzaga.

The Toreros were undone by 32 percent shooting, while Gonzaga shot 53 percent from the field.

Gonzaga made 10 of its first 13 shots to take a 21-10 lead just 8 minutes into the game. Williams-Goss had 13 of those points for Gonzaga, while Carter scored all 10 of San Diego's.

San Diego committed seven early turnovers and was scoreless for 5 minutes as the Zags built a 25-10 lead.

Gonzaga led 37-23 at halftime behind 19 points from Williams-Goss.

San Diego fell apart in the second half, making just one of its first 13 field goal attempts. Gonzaga opened the second half with a 23-2 run to build a 60-25 lead.

BIG PICTURE

San Diego: Leading scorer Brett Bailey, who averages 17.4 points, had just five points. The Toreros had a five-game winning streak earlier this season, but came in having lost five of their past eight games.

Gonzaga: Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 for the first and only time in the closing weeks of the 2013 season. This is the best start in program history, and their 20th straight 20-win season. The Zags have not trailed in their past four games.

UP NEXT

San Diego plays at Portland on Saturday.

Gonzaga plays at Pepperdine on Saturday, and a victory would tie the longest winning streak in team history.

