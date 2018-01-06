Williams attacks the rim in Gonzaga's 85-66 win at LMU

Nov 24, 2016; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Johnathan Williams (3) high fives guard Silas Melson (0) after a dunk against the Quinnipiac Bobcats during the first half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnathan Williams scored 30 points and No. 19 Gonzaga opened the second half with a 17-0 run to roll past Loyola Marymount 85-66 on Saturday night.



The Bulldogs (14-3, 4-0 WCC) received 12 points from Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins, and another 11 from Rui Hachimura.



Williams connected on 13 of 18 shots, and added 10 rebounds.



Steve Haney led Loyola (5-10, 0-4) with 22 points, but scored only four in the second half. James Bateman added 13 for the Lions.



Gonzaga led by as many as 24 points in the second half. The Bulldogs dominated play in the paint, outscoring Loyola 48-26.



Gonzaga built what appeared to be a comfortable 34-20 lead midway into the first half, getting strong inside play from Williams and Hachimura.



But the Lions started chipping away at the lead and then finished the half with a 7-0 flurry to trail 46-41.



The Bulldogs responded with their decisive 17-0 run to start the second half. They held Loyola without a basket for the first 5:23 of the half.



BIG PICTURE



Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have taken their expected 4-0 start to conference play after sweeping Pepperdine and Loyola this week.



Loyola: The Lions started the season 5-4 but have lost six consecutive games and are still looking for their first conference win.



UP NEXT



Gonzaga: Return to Spokane on Thursday to meet Portland.



Loyola: Remain at home to play San Francisco on Thursday.



