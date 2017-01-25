Why Zags might not reach No. 1 despite top squads' losses

Jan 21, 2017; Spokane, WA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs center Przemek Karnowski celebrates after a win over Portland Pilots at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 73-52. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

We have thought for a long while that this could be one of those seasons for Gonzaga. You know, like 1999, 2013 or 2015 to name a few. But the talk is always about this year being the year the Zags go farther than they did any of those other years. That can only mean one thing: Final Four.

I've thought all along there could be a better chance of them doing that than simply getting to No. 1 in the polls as they did four seasons ago. That was before last night happened.

Three of the top four teams in the Associated Press Top-25 suffered losses. Top ranked Villanova lost at Marquette. Second ranked Kansas fell at West Virginia. And No. 4 Kentucky was dropped in Knoxville by Tennessee. According to ESPN Tuesday was just the second time in 20 seasons three of the top four teams in the Associated Press Top-25 fell on the same day.

That would seemingly clear the path for the other member of that quartet - No. 3 Gonzaga - to jump to the top. And the unexpected carnage we saw Tuesday may have been exactly what the Zags needed to assume pole position.

This is a completely different kind of season in college hoops than 2012-2013, when GU seized the No. 1 ranking if for no other reason than because nobody else seemed to want it. There was a stretch of four weeks that season where four different teams led the AP poll. Indiana then held it down for four weeks until a late February loss to Minnesota caused them to be replaced by Gonzaga. The volatility we saw in the major conferences that season exposed the weakness of the teams throughout the country.

I don't think that's the case this year. I'm convinced the college basketball landscape is littered with much stronger squads, the Zags included. As good as they were the Kelly Olynyk year, this team is simply better. They are deeper, more balanced and far more dangerous offensively than that one was. And they will be far more proven heading into the postseason than a team who lost at home to Illinois and gave one away at Butler. They are better equipped for a Final Four run, but I'm not yet convinced they'll reach No. 1, as that squad did in 2013.

Tuesday's losses make it possible. But even with wins over San Diego and Pepperdine this week there are obstacles.

First off, Kansas visits Kentucky Saturday. Could a win - particularly for the Jayhawks - keep the voters from moving Gonzaga past Kansas?They'd have a loss to a ranked West Virginia team on the road, but a win over a top-5 Wildcat squad also on the road.

Previous No. 1 Baylor could also be a threat. They have a single loss and a far stronger schedule. Could they leapfrog the Bulldogs?

And then there is Villanova. How far will voters drop the current top squad following their loss.

A 22-0 Gonzaga team is certainly deserving of No. 1. We'll anxiously wait and see if the Zags add another cool footnote to what's already been a memorable season - and one that could be highlighted by a far greater achievement two months from now.

