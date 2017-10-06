Who the experts are taking in Seahawks vs. Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson during a NFL game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

Last week, the majority of experts picked the Dallas Cowboys to knock off the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys were at home, the Rams were coming off an emotional win over the 49ers, and it was still unclear if Los Angeles was for real.

The 89 percent of those experts who went with the Cowboys were proved wrong when L.A. knocked off Dallas on the road. In Week 5, it’s a much different story, despite the fact that the Rams are once again facing an NFC heavyweight, the Seahawks.

According to NFL Pick Watch, 56 percent of experts are taking the Rams to win on Sunday at home.

Here are some of the notable experts selecting the Rams in Week 5, and their 2017 records:

Louis Riddick (ESPN): 44-20

Nate Davis (USA TODAY): 43-21

Cris Collinsworth (PFF): 35-22

Will Brinson (CBS): 38-26

Peter King (MMQB): 37-27

Among those taking the Seahawks are FiveThirtyEight, Matt Bowen of ESPN, Pete Prisco of CBS and Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA TODAY.

The Rams enter this game as one-point favorites, and it’s the first time they’re favored against the Seahawks since 2011.

