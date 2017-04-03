What Zag fans are saying after a tough loss to North Carolina

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags lost a close game against North Carolina, 71-65, in their first ever National Championship on Monday; Zag fans were nothing but proud of their team. Here's what Zag fans were saying after the school's historic season came to an end:
Fans were nothing but optimistic after the tough loss.
Tough loss. But, #UnitedWeZag #MarchMadness #Bulldogs ... Still gots love for y'all. 🏀👌👊✌💪☝— todichiinii (@todichiinii) April 4, 2017
Best season in Gonzaga history. Couldn't be more proud of this team. #UnitedWeZag— M-🅱️reezy (@slimsisky) April 4, 2017
What a season for the Zags! Gave it there all! They'll be back no doubt #UnitedWeZag— K.C.W (@spokoloco12) April 4, 2017
Others said despite the loss, GU's season proved that a small town team could make it big.
This year Gonzaga proved they're legit. It's only a matter of time until they win that game. Great season boys! #UnitedWeZag— Jake Decker (@doubledecker14) April 4, 2017
There are 347 Division I college basketball teams. Gonzaga finished #2. I'm proud. #UnitedWeZag— Joshua Schweigert (@joshua_schwag) April 4, 2017
And many were already gearing up for next year.
Thank you for an amazing ride @ZagMBB and here's a proud @GonzagaU alumn. Let's get back there next year! #UnitedWeZag— Sean Finerty (@SeanFinFTW) April 4, 2017
What an incredible & historic season. We'll be back. Can't wait for next year. #UnitedWeZag #GoZags #ZagForLife #ZagUp #WitnessedHistory— Drew Nakashima (@djdnak) April 4, 2017
Nigel Williams-Goss was emotional after the loss and fans showed nothing but love to the junior guard.
Most fav player in the entire world😭my heart hurts so bad rn... keep ur head up REAL MVP❣️ #UnitedWeZag #LEGEND https://t.co/juMSdyptNw— Aya Horigome❀ (@AyaHorigome) April 4, 2017
Respect for Nigel Williams-Goss.That guy is a warrior. He battled all game. There's no shame in crying. It just shows that he cares.#Gonzaga— Dylan Huggins (@dhugg23) April 4, 2017
Nothing but respect for Nigel Williams Goss... True competitor. Gotta love the heart— Jason Shwer (@JSHWER) April 4, 2017
Zags head off the floor. Tough finish to the program's finest season. Nigel Williams-Goss emotional as he heads to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/HvT4yoATGe— Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 4, 2017
Thank you Zags for a fantastic run.
I will always be proud to be a Zag, but I am especially proud tonight. What an amazing season! #UnitedWeZag— Alison Fraher (@AlisonFraher) April 4, 2017
Want to say that I have the deepest love for this team. Thanks for an amazing season. #UnitedWeZag #ZagLove #zagforever #Gonzaga— Janequiltsslowly (@janequiltsslowl) April 4, 2017
© 2017 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs