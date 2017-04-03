KREM
Close

What Zag fans are saying after a tough loss to North Carolina

Kourtni Jefson , KREM 10:22 PM. PDT April 03, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags lost a close game against North Carolina, 71-65, in their first ever National Championship on Monday; Zag fans were nothing but proud of their team. Here's what Zag fans were saying after the school's historic season came to an end:

 

Fans were nothing but optimistic after the tough loss. 

 

 

Others said despite the loss, GU's season proved that a small town team could make it big. 

 

 

And many were already gearing up for next year.

 

 

Nigel Williams-Goss was emotional after the loss and fans showed nothing but love to the junior guard. 

 

 

Thank you Zags for a fantastic run. 

 

 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories