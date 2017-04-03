What Zag fans are saying after a tough loss to North Carolina

Apr 3, 2017; Gonzaga Bulldogs fans look on during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- The Zags lost a close game against North Carolina, 71-65, in their first ever National Championship on Monday; Zag fans were nothing but proud of their team. Here's what Zag fans were saying after the school's historic season came to an end:

Fans were nothing but optimistic after the tough loss.

Best season in Gonzaga history. Couldn't be more proud of this team. #UnitedWeZag — M-🅱️reezy (@slimsisky) April 4, 2017

What a season for the Zags! Gave it there all! They'll be back no doubt #UnitedWeZag — K.C.W (@spokoloco12) April 4, 2017

Others said despite the loss, GU's season proved that a small town team could make it big.

This year Gonzaga proved they're legit. It's only a matter of time until they win that game. Great season boys! #UnitedWeZag — Jake Decker (@doubledecker14) April 4, 2017

There are 347 Division I college basketball teams. Gonzaga finished #2. I'm proud. #UnitedWeZag — Joshua Schweigert (@joshua_schwag) April 4, 2017

And many were already gearing up for next year.

Thank you for an amazing ride @ZagMBB and here's a proud @GonzagaU alumn. Let's get back there next year! #UnitedWeZag — Sean Finerty (@SeanFinFTW) April 4, 2017

Nigel Williams-Goss was emotional after the loss and fans showed nothing but love to the junior guard.

Most fav player in the entire world😭my heart hurts so bad rn... keep ur head up REAL MVP❣️ #UnitedWeZag #LEGEND https://t.co/juMSdyptNw — Aya Horigome❀ (@AyaHorigome) April 4, 2017

Respect for Nigel Williams-Goss.That guy is a warrior. He battled all game. There's no shame in crying. It just shows that he cares.#Gonzaga — Dylan Huggins (@dhugg23) April 4, 2017

Nothing but respect for Nigel Williams Goss... True competitor. Gotta love the heart — Jason Shwer (@JSHWER) April 4, 2017

Zags head off the floor. Tough finish to the program's finest season. Nigel Williams-Goss emotional as he heads to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/HvT4yoATGe — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 4, 2017

Thank you Zags for a fantastic run.

I will always be proud to be a Zag, but I am especially proud tonight. What an amazing season! #UnitedWeZag — Alison Fraher (@AlisonFraher) April 4, 2017

Want to say that I have the deepest love for this team. Thanks for an amazing season. #UnitedWeZag #ZagLove #zagforever #Gonzaga — Janequiltsslowly (@janequiltsslowl) April 4, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV