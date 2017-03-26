What is the cost for Gonzaga fans to travel to Phoenix?

Gonzaga Fans celebrate Elite Eight win

SPOKANE, Wash. --- The Gonzaga Kennel Club is helping students travel to watch the Zag Basketball Team play in the Final Four in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Kennel Club sent out a link for students to apply for a $100 travel grant to get to Phoenix. The first 200 students to apply can use their money for air plane ticket fees, gas, or hotel costs. Students will find out if they have been selected on Monday.

But what about the students who don’t get the grant? KREM Amanda Roley decided to do the leg work and find out how much the trip will cost.

If you are planning to drive to the “Valley of the Sun” from Spokane, you are looking at nearly a 21 hour drive one way. Roley drives a Subaru Crosstrek and gasbuddy.com estimates that she would pay about 200 dollars at the pump round trip.

For those looking to fly to Phoenix, you should expect to dig into your pockets. As of Sunday, Expedia.com said a round trip flight from Spokane to Phoenix could cost anywhere from 1,100 dollars to nearly 2,000 dollars.

As for hotels, prices are about 145 dollars a night.

Some Gonzaga alumni told Roley that they planned to go to Phoenix even before the Zags officially made it to the Final Four.

Gonzaga will play South Carolina in the Final Four at 3:09 p.m. Saturday on KREM 2.

