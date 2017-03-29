University of South Caroline gamecock. (Photo: AP Graphics Bank, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga Bulldogs are set to take on the University of South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in the Final Four. But, what is a gamecock?

KREM 2 went to the Gonzaga campus in search of an answer.

Many students said they have never heard of a gamecock. Some thought it was a chicken, while others’ minds wandered.

KREM 2 reached out to our sister station, WTLX, in South Carolina for some additional help.

A gamecock is a fighting rooster known for its spirit and courage. A cockfight used to be a popular sporting event, where gamecocks would fight to the death.

The State of South Carolina was connected with the breeding and training of fighting gamecocks, but now it is illegal.

Additionally, General Thomas Sumter, who lived in South Carolina, was a framed guerrilla fighter of the Revolutionary War and was known as “The Fighting Gamecock.”

