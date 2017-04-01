Close WATCH: KREM 2's pre-game Bulldog Madness Special Staff , KREM 1:16 PM. PDT April 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SPOKANE, Wash. -- KREM 2 brings live pre-game coverage of everything Gonzaga in Saturday's Bulldog Madness edition of KREM. © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article How to spot real vs fake Gonzaga apparel Zookeepers: April close to giving birth AlmostLiveForWeb Kobe meets up with the Zags in Phoenix How Do You Say Gonzaga, Anyway? AG lawsuit announcement Randy Shaw enjoying the sun in Arizona Senior walk-on Rem Bakamus wins the hearts of Zags fans KREM Breaking News More Stories Best Final Four game day tweets Apr. 1, 2017, 9:12 a.m. WATCH: KREM 2's pre-game Bulldog Madness Special Apr. 1, 2017, 12:51 p.m. Zag fans watch Final Four at Jack and Dan's Apr. 1, 2017, 10:18 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs