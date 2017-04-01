WATCH: Bulldog Madness pre-game Special

KREM
April 01, 2017

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:09 p.m. on April 1. You can watch the Final Four game on KREM 2!

 

