Close WATCH: Bulldog Madness pre-game Special KREM Breaking News KREM 10:27 AM. PDT April 01, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:09 p.m. on April 1. You can watch the Final Four game on KREM 2! © 2017 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article How to spot real vs fake Gonzaga apparel Zookeepers: April close to giving birth Kobe meets up with the Zags in Phoenix AlmostLiveForWeb AG lawsuit announcement How Do You Say Gonzaga, Anyway? Randy Shaw enjoying the sun in Arizona Senior walk-on Rem Bakamus wins the hearts of Zags fans Former Zag assistants in Arizona rooting for the team More Stories Best Final Four game day tweets Apr. 1, 2017, 9:12 a.m. Zag fans watch Final Four at Jack and Dan's Apr. 1, 2017, 10:18 a.m. Tim Eyman sued by state over alleged campaign… Mar 31, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs