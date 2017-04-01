WATCH: Bulldog Madness pre-game Special

SAN JOSE, CA - MARCH 25: The Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrate late in their 83 to 59 win over the Xavier Musketeers during the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament West Regional at SAP Center on March 25, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo: Sean M. Haffey, Custom)

The Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the South Carolina Gamecocks at 3:09 p.m. on April 1. You can watch the Final Four game on KREM 2!

