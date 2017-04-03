Close WATCH: Bulldog Madness National Championship pre-game special Staff , KREM 5:57 PM. PDT April 03, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SPOKANE, Wash. -- Zags take on North Carolina in the National Championship at 6:20 p.m. on Monday. © 2017 KREM-TV KREM Local Dick's Sporting Goods to have special hours if Zags win KREM LIVE: Read what the media are saying during NCAA championship game KREM Sign banner at River Park Square to show support for Zags KREM WATCH: Bulldog Madness Special KREM Students make pact to get Gonzaga tattoo if they win KREM Abandoned infant found in Lakewood; mother detained CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Zags talk about their summer 'survival camp' Everybody is (still) talking about the Zags on social media Abandoned baby found in Lakewood Zag fans bought their tickets to the championship game a month ago 90-year-old former Gonzaga player excited for championship game Where to watch the Zags in the championship game Is Gonzaga taking on Goliath? Students burn couch near GU campus Lone UNC fan wants Zags to win...next year Adam Morrison reflects on his years as a Zag in heartfelt article More Stories Mother-daughter duo bought championship tickets a… Apr. 3, 2017, 11:42 a.m. Washington, North Carolina governors wager over NCAA… Apr. 3, 2017, 12:23 p.m. Local law enforcement prepares for Zags championship game Apr. 3, 2017, 5:32 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs