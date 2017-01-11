Oct 15, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars QB Luke Falk (4) walks the sideline during a game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 27-21. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Luke Falk says he will return for his senior season.

Falk made the announcement Wednesday morning.

He says the chance to play one more season with his teammates and friends factored into his decision.

Falk completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 yards with 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as Washington State finished 8-5 this season. He has led the program to back-to-back bowl games.

WSU's signal caller said he did get an official evaluation from the NFL on his draft stock, but did not go into details about the information he received.

Falk's favorite target Gabe Marks texted KREM 2 Sports Director Darnay Tripp about his former quarterback's decision:

"I think it was a great choice for the messiah to come back to the Palouse one more time to lead his people. He cares about Pullman the way every true Coug does. That's why we love him."

