Washington Falls To Mississippi State In Sweet 16, 75-64

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- The University of Washington women's basketball team's historic season came to a close on Friday (March 24) as Mississippi State defeated the Huskies 75-64 to advance to the Elite Eight. Washington (29-6) ended the season with a program-record 29 wins.



Senior Kelsey Plum scored 29 points and fellow senior Chantel Osahor added 17 points and 11 rebounds in their final collegiate game for the No. 3 seeded Huskies.



Mississippi State's Teaira McCowan scored a career-high 26 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter. McCowan, a 6-foot-7 sophomore center entered the game averaging just over eight points per game. She was 9-of-10 from the floor in the final 10 minutes, scoring 11 points in the first 2:33 of the fourth quarter to turn a two-point deficit into a seven-point lead for the No. 2 seeded Bulldogs (32-4).

Washington, who made its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance and second consecutive Sweet 16, trailed Mississippi State 38-29 at halftime.

Plum exploded for 10 points in the third quarter, and the Husky defense picked up to help Washington take a 50-48 lead into the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs outscored the Huskies 27-14.



Freshman Aarion McDonald and junior Natalie Romeo contributed eight points for the Huskies while senior Katie Collier pulled down five boards in her final collegiate game.



In the game, Plum broke the 33-year-old NCAA career free throw record, sinking the first two she took from the foul line. The all-time NCAA scoring leader finished her historic career with 3,527 points.



Osahor, meanwhile, tied the Pac-12 season record for rebounds in a season (519) in the contest.

University of Washington Athletics