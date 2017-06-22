KREM
Vote for your favorite 2017 Hoopfest team name!

June 22, 2017

It’s that time of year again! We want to know your favorite Hoopfest team name.

There were some truly hilarious entries this year, but we narrowed it down to our top eight picks.

Vote everyday starting Thursday before midnight  to help us pick a winner! Sunday, voting will close at 5 p.m. and we’ll announce the top Hoopfest name on-air.

All you need to vote is a Facebook account and to be 13 years of age.

 
 

