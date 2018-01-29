VIDEO | HS student heaves nearly full-court shot for the win

EVANSTON, Ill. -- The ending to a high school basketball game in Illinois was just plan crazy!

There were just a couple ticks left on the clock in a showdown between Evanston Township and Maine South Friday. Maine South had the 2-point lead and a player at the free throw line.

Looked bleak for Evanston Township, huh?

Well, the player at the line missed the free throw and the ball came down to Evanston Township freshman Blake Peters, who – with nearly no hesitation – threw the ball overhand towards the goal nearly a full court away.

With the ball still in the air, the clock hit :00. And the ball found nothing but net.

Evanston Township won stunner, 45-44.

The long-shot was good enough to be the top spot on ESPN’s Top 10 plays of the day.

