Tyler Johnson signs new deal with Tampa

TAMPA, FL - APRIL 30: Tyler Johnson #9 celebrates the win against the New York Islanders after Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round in the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Amalie Arena on April 30, 2016 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo: Scott Audette, 2016 NHLI)

The 26-year-old Central Valley grad and former Chiefs star skated in 66 games with the Lightning during the 2016-17 season, recording 19 goals and 45 points to go along with 28 penalty minutes. He ranked tied for third on the Lightning for goals and fifth for points. Johnson also ranked third on the Bolts for power-play goals with six and was tied for fifth with three game-winning tallies. Johnson's 18:49 average time on ice last season ranked third among all Lightning forwards. He also led the Lightning for face-off wins (583) and face-offs taken (1,122).

Absolutely thrilled to be a part of @tblightning for another 7 years! Proud to be able to call Tampa my second home. Can't wait to get this season started. Thank you everyone for the support, you guys are the best! Let's get to work! A post shared by Tyler Johnson (@tjohnny09) on Jul 10, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

The Spokane, Washington native has appeared in 308 career NHL games, all with Tampa Bay over the past five seasons, collecting 89 goals and 211 points to go along with 102 penalty minutes. Johnson has also appeared in 47 career NHL postseason games, registering 21 goals and 42 points. He led all skaters during the 2015 Stanley Cup Playoffs for goals (13) and was tied for first with Patrick Kane for points with 23 points, as the Lightning made their franchise's second Stanley Cup Final appearance.

Johnson was named to the NHL All-Star Game for the first time in his career during the 2014-15 season, but missed the game due to injury. He was named a finalist for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's top rookie. Johnson posted 24 goals and 50 points in 82 games during his first full season in the NHL. He was also a member of the Norfolk Admirals of the American Hockey League when they won the Calder Cup in 2012. Johnson was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player for the 2012-13 season, as well as being named to the AHL's 2012-13 First All-Star Team.

Johnson was originally signed as a free agent by the Lightning on March 7, 2011.