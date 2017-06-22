Twitter's reactions to Zach Collins being drafted by the Blazers

SPOKANE, Wash --- Zach Collins is the second highest drafted Gonzaga Bulldog ever and Zag nation was very excited about this young man.
Even with just one year at Gonzaga Collins made a difference and got people excited.
We have twitter’s reaction to the Las Vegas native being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers.
IT'S OFFICIAL...— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 23, 2017
Welcome to Rip City, @zcollins_33! pic.twitter.com/ukmybHB9G5
Call us a broken record, but the hat looks nice. pic.twitter.com/CjCoxqJD09— Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 23, 2017
Zach Collins is the most underrated player in the lottery. Heck of a power play move by the Portland Trailblazers.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2017
Former Zags congratulated him.
Congrats @zcollins_33 big time! Take care of my dude for me @thekidet #OutInPortland— Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) June 23, 2017
New teammates welcomed him to the squad.
@zcollins_33 welcome to #RipCity good brother!— Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) June 23, 2017
He showed off his love for his hometown.
Vegas in Brooklyn. @zcollins_33 #NBADraft pic.twitter.com/iqMj1s0Sty— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) June 22, 2017
© 2017 KREM-TV
