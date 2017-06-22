KREM
Close

Twitter's reactions to Zach Collins being drafted by the Blazers

Staff , KREM 7:57 PM. PDT June 22, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash --- Zach Collins is the second highest drafted Gonzaga Bulldog ever and Zag nation was very excited about this young man.

Even with just one year at Gonzaga Collins made a difference and got people excited.

We have twitter’s reaction to the Las Vegas native being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Former Zags congratulated him.

 

 

 

 

New teammates welcomed him to the squad.

 

 

 

 

He showed off his love for his hometown.

 

 

