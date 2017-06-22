Twitter's reactions to Zach Collins being drafted by the Blazers

Northwestern center Dererk Pardon (5) is defended by Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) and forward Zach Collins (32) during the second half in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash --- Zach Collins is the second highest drafted Gonzaga Bulldog ever and Zag nation was very excited about this young man.

Even with just one year at Gonzaga Collins made a difference and got people excited.

We have twitter’s reaction to the Las Vegas native being drafted by the Portland Trailblazers.

Call us a broken record, but the hat looks nice. pic.twitter.com/CjCoxqJD09 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) June 23, 2017

Zach Collins is the most underrated player in the lottery. Heck of a power play move by the Portland Trailblazers. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 23, 2017

Former Zags congratulated him.

Congrats @zcollins_33 big time! Take care of my dude for me @thekidet #OutInPortland — Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) June 23, 2017

New teammates welcomed him to the squad.

He showed off his love for his hometown.

