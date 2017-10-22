KREM
Close

Twitter reacts as the Seahawks rout the Giants 24-7 in Week 7

NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon gives his first thoughts on the Seattle Seahawks' 24-7 win over the New York Giants.

Lindsey Wisniewski, USA TODAY Sports SeahawksWire , KING 6:28 PM. PDT October 22, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks had a date on Sunday with the New York Giants. The Week 7 matchup was particularly intriguing as the Seahawks were coming off a bye week and the Giants, a statement win over the Denver Broncos.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted as the Seahawks bested the Giants 24-7 on Sunday.

The Seahawks offense got rolling in the first quarter when quarterback Russell Wilson connected with his main man, Doug Baldwin, down the left sideline for a gain of 32 yards.

Twitter took a moment to appreciate the big play and praise Baldwin’s performance.

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham dropped two crucial plays in the first half, but finally had one-handed catch for a 22-yard gain in the second quarter.

Jimmy Graham fans immediately forgave him for his early errors.

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was injured one play earlier in the game, made a miraculous catch in the end zone with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. The play, unfortunately was negated by an offensive pass interference.

Seahawks fans were not pleased.

Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh managed to give Seattle its first points of the game with a 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 4. Giants led at the half 7-3.

To open up the second half, special teamer D.J. Alexander blocked a punt from Giants punter Brad Wing. Fans on Twitter took a moment to show Alexander some love.

With under eight minutes to play in the third quarter, Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin for Baldwin’s second touchdown of the season. The Seahawks took a 10-7 lead.

About halfway through the fourth quarter, Wilson threw to running back J.D. McKissic, who completed a throwback pass to Wilson. He launched the ball to wide receiver Paul Richardson in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown. The huge catch over Giants safety Landon Collins was reviewed and the call on the field remained. 12s on Twitter absolutely lost it.

The Seahawks strung together another 12-play drive to conclude the game and added another touchdown on the board, this time from tight end Jimmy Graham. Graham celebrated in the endzone and chants of “Seahawks” filled MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks closed out the game with a 24-7 win.

Seattle, now 4-2, will head back home and face the 3-3 Houston Texans on Sunday. Kick off is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories