Twitter reacts as the Seahawks rout the Giants 24-7 in Week 7

Jimmy Graham #88 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 22, 2017. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images) (Photo: Al Bello, 2017 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks had a date on Sunday with the New York Giants. The Week 7 matchup was particularly intriguing as the Seahawks were coming off a bye week and the Giants, a statement win over the Denver Broncos.

Take a look at how Twitter reacted as the Seahawks bested the Giants 24-7 on Sunday.

The Seahawks offense got rolling in the first quarter when quarterback Russell Wilson connected with his main man, Doug Baldwin, down the left sideline for a gain of 32 yards.

Twitter took a moment to appreciate the big play and praise Baldwin’s performance.

The “we are done with the bye now Doug Baldwin will be the best WR in the league again” phase of the season is a good phase of the season — Chris (@30AcreFortress) October 22, 2017

Doug Baldwin is *still* the most under-appreciated receiver in the NFL. #Seahawks — Greg Meyer (@grmeyer) October 22, 2017

Seahawks tight end Jimmy Graham dropped two crucial plays in the first half, but finally had one-handed catch for a 22-yard gain in the second quarter.

Jimmy Graham fans immediately forgave him for his early errors.

@TheJimmyGraham caught the ball! It’s a early Christmas miracle — Todd Green (@WeeToddyTodd) October 22, 2017

I need a replay to confirm, but I believe Jimmy Graham caught that. — Liz Mathews (@Liz_Mathews) October 22, 2017

Wide receiver Tyler Lockett, who was injured one play earlier in the game, made a miraculous catch in the end zone with under two minutes remaining in the second quarter. The play, unfortunately was negated by an offensive pass interference.

Seahawks fans were not pleased.

Wow! @TDLockett12 you were robbed of that touchdown! No offensive pass interference on that. pic.twitter.com/dEY7mP6nIE — Shannon (@luv_mydachshund) October 22, 2017

Tyler Lockett will sacrifice his body to save you from getting hit by a bus. Keep throwing it to him. — C.J. Tumbarello (@TumbarelloHB) October 22, 2017

What a BS call on @TDLockett12 - should have been a TD. Great catch. #SEAvsNYG #GoHawks — Marisa Loper (@mommy_risa) October 22, 2017

Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh managed to give Seattle its first points of the game with a 39-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 4. Giants led at the half 7-3.

Our best player is Blair Walsh #Seahawks — pchan (@bboyleap5) October 22, 2017

Blair Walsh for MVP — Lester Penera (@Lucks_neckbeard) October 22, 2017

To open up the second half, special teamer D.J. Alexander blocked a punt from Giants punter Brad Wing. Fans on Twitter took a moment to show Alexander some love.

Punt BLOCKED by @D_alexander57! Great field position to start the 2nd half. 🙌#SEAvsNYG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 22, 2017

Doesn't surprise me that DJ Alexander is bringing the hits. — Aron Yohannes (@AronYohannes) October 22, 2017

That’s why DJ Alexander is here — HawksChronicle (@HawksChronicle) October 22, 2017

With under eight minutes to play in the third quarter, Russell Wilson connected with Doug Baldwin for Baldwin’s second touchdown of the season. The Seahawks took a 10-7 lead.

God bless Doug Baldwin. — angelica (@WeAllWeNeedLOB) October 22, 2017

Let’s build that Doug Baldwin statue right about now — Hoodie Josh (@Reign_Man) October 22, 2017

Russell Wilson and Doug Baldwin have the most chemistry in the league hands down. #SEAvsNYG — New York Sports (@nygempire) October 22, 2017

About halfway through the fourth quarter, Wilson threw to running back J.D. McKissic, who completed a throwback pass to Wilson. He launched the ball to wide receiver Paul Richardson in the end zone for a 38-yard touchdown. The huge catch over Giants safety Landon Collins was reviewed and the call on the field remained. 12s on Twitter absolutely lost it.

no way. Paul Richardson, you are insane. TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS pic.twitter.com/zFapHZX1Kr — Seattle Greatness (@bullpen4dummies) October 22, 2017

PAUL RICHARDSON YOU ARE BAAAAD MAN — Hoodie Josh (@Reign_Man) October 22, 2017

Jarran Reed is my father — Mike (@SeahawkScout) October 22, 2017

The Seahawks strung together another 12-play drive to conclude the game and added another touchdown on the board, this time from tight end Jimmy Graham. Graham celebrated in the endzone and chants of “Seahawks” filled MetLife Stadium. The Seahawks closed out the game with a 24-7 win.

Seattle, now 4-2, will head back home and face the 3-3 Houston Texans on Sunday. Kick off is set for 1:05 p.m. PT.

