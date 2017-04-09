Tim Tebow Hits Second Homer for Fireflies

(Photo: ColumbiaFireflies.com)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Tim Tebow just keeps making his presence felt in Columbia.

The former Heisman Trophy winner smacked his second home run of the season for the Columbia Fireflies, when he sent a pitch over the right field fence for a three-run score in the fifth inning.

The Fireflies beat the Augusta GreenJackets 6-0.

It's Tebow's second round-tripper of the season. On Thursday, which was opening night, he also hit a home run in his first at-bat.

The multi-sports star is attempting to make it to the big leagues, and will be part of the Fireflies for the foreseeable future as he aims for that goal.

Tim Tebow with his second homerun of the season! It was a 3-run HR to Right Field. #LetsGlow pic.twitter.com/jrusDpU6EL — Columbia Fireflies (@ColaFireflies) April 9, 2017

