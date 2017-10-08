The world has changed since the Cougs were ranked this highly

Nov 12, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach runs out onto the field prior to a game against the California Golden Bears during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash --- It has been 14 years since WSU was ranked in the top ten in football. What were things like in 2003 compared to now?

Washington State University is ranked number eight in the nation now according to the NCAA website. The last time they were ranked this high was a long time ago.

The world was a different place, people went to Blockbuster, Netflix had just gotten one million subscribers and there were only two Fast and Furious movies then.

Let’s look at some other differences from 2003 to now.

2003:

The Cougs’ quarterback was Matt Kegel. He threw for less than 3,000 yards and had 21 passing touchdowns.

Luke Falk was eight years old.

2017:

The Cougs’ quarterback is Luke Falk. He has thrown for 19 touchdowns and 2,000 yards in just six games this year.

These pictures of Luke Falk soaking up last night's win are so great. pic.twitter.com/8jN6o2Jbq0 — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 30, 2017

This really highlights the difference for the offenses. In 2003, it was more balanced but much less explosive.

2003:

Mike Leach was in season four as head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. He was in the midst of an 8-5 campaign.

2017:

Mike Leach is in season six with the WSU Cougars. They are 6-0 and are bowl eligible.





Fairchild Air Force Base pic.twitter.com/M7JK7fqK6v — Mike Leach (@Coach_Leach) August 16, 2017

2003:

The top songs of the year, according to the Billboard Top 100, were “In Da Club” by 50 Cent and “Baby Boy” by Beyoncé. They were at the top of the charts for nine weeks each.

2017:

The top songs of the year so far, according to a music charts tracking website, are “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran and “Despacito (Remix)” by Luis Fonsi and Justin Bieber.

2003:

The highest grossing movies of the year, according to IMDB, were “Finding Nemo” and “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King.” They each grossed more than $375 million.

2017:

The top movies this year, according to IMDB, are the live action “Beauty and the Beast” and “Wonder Woman.” Combined they have grossed around $910 million, and the year is not over yet.

2003:

Tom Brady was starting out with the Patriots and only had one Super Bowl ring.

2017:

Tom Brady is still playing for the New England Patriots. Now, he has five Super Bowl rings.





The photo you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/ylymVAzlUp — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 10, 2017

2003:

The Seahawks’ quarterback was Matt Hasselbeck and Shaun Alexander was the running back. This was two years before they made it to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance.

The 12th Man flag pole was installed at what was then called Qwest Field.

2017:

The Seahawks’ quarterback is Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom is holding it down on defense.





Seattle has been to two Super Bowls since 2003, and has won one of them.

The 12th Man has also taken off in popularity and is a big calling card for what is now CenturyLink Field.





The 12s showed us love today, @RSherman_25 returned the favor! pic.twitter.com/YgdY0vRZUH — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 8, 2017

