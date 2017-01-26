Stockton heading to WCC Hall of Fame

John Stockton talks to other fans in the crowd before the BYU and Gonzaga game in the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19, 2011 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Stockton's son, David, is a freshman on the Gonzaga team. (Photo: Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

SAN BRUNO, Calif. – The West Coast Conference will induct its ninth annual Hall of Honor class on Saturday, March 4 at the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev. Ten individuals, one from each member institution, will be honored as part of the 2017 West Coast Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships.



The 2017 induction class features three Olympic medalists, three NCAA single-season scoring leaders, two program career wins leaders, two first round draft selections, two national player of the years, one NBA champion, one NBA career statistical leader, six All-Americans (totaling 16 selections), six conference player of the year accolades and eight conference coach of the year honors.



“The West Coast Conference is honored to celebrate the accomplishments of these former student-athletes and coaches,” said West Coast Conference Commissioner Lynn Holzman. “The 2017 Hall of Honor class represents our 10 schools’ long-standing commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes through the fostering of an environment of athletic and academic excellence. These 10 individuals exhibit how participating in college athletics is a transformative experience.”



The 2017 WCC Hall of Honor class includes: BYU's Tina Gunn Robison (Women’s Basketball), Gonzaga’s John Stockton (Men’s Basketball), Loyola Marymount’s Paul Westhead (Men’s Basketball), Pacific’s Jennifer Joines Tamas (Volleyball), Pepperdine’s William “Bird” Averitt (Men’s Basketball), Portland’s Shannon Mac Millan (Women’s Soccer), Saint Mary’s Mark Teahen (Baseball), San Diego’s John Cunningham (Baseball), San Francisco’s Brittany Lindhe (Women’s Basketball) and Santa Clara’s Dick Davey (Men’s Basketball).



The Hall of Honor class will be formally inducted at the WCC Hall of Honor Brunch on Saturday, March 4 at 9 a.m. PT at the Mardi Gras Ballroom in the Orleans Hotel and each inductee will be honored throughout the course of the basketball championships.



Tina Gunn Robison, Brigham Young University

Tina Gunn Robison is one of the most decorated female athletes in BYU history. During her four-year career at BYU, the 6-foot-3 center led the Cougars to three 20-plus win seasons and three IAC conference championships, including the school’s first title in 1977-78.



From 1976 to 1980, Tina rewrote the BYU record book. As a junior in 1978-79, she scored a school record 56 points in a 103-94 overtime victory over UNLV and later that year became the first BYU women’s basketball player to be named an All-American. Following her junior season, Tina played for Team USA at the Spartacade Games in Moscow, Russia.



As a senior in 1979-80, Tina scored 967 points to lead the nation in scoring and points per game (31.2). She was also fourth in rebounds per game with 14.9. Tina was named AIWA All-Region VII and a first team All-American by Kodak and the American Women’s Sports Foundation (AWSF). In addition, she was a finalist for the prestigious Wade Trophy and was named the AWSF National Player of the Year.



Nearly four decades later, Tina still holds several BYU career records including total points (2,759), scoring average per game (27.3), rebounds (1,482), rebounds per game (14.7) and is second in field goal percentage (.569). After graduating with a degree in chemical engineering, Tina was drafted in the first round of the 1980 Women’s Basketball League (WBL) draft by the Milwaukee Does. She was inducted into the BYU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1990 and on January 31, 2004, Tina became the first female athlete in BYU history to have her jersey retired.



John Stockton, Gonzaga University

Since taking the hardwood at Gonzaga more than 30 years ago, John Stockton and the small Jesuit University in Spokane have been linked. Stockton remains the player most closely related to the program as he has become one of the National Basketball Association’s 50 Greatest Players of all-time, a James H. Naismith Hall of Fame selection and the NBA all-time leader in assists and steals.



Stockton, a product of Spokane's Gonzaga Prep, played for the Bulldogs from the 1980-81 season through the 1983-84 season and finished his GU career as the first player to surpass the 1,000-point and 500-assist marks during their career. He was named the West Coast Athletic Conference Player of the Year after leading the league in scoring, assists and steals during his senior season of 1984. He also earned Associated Press All-America Honorable Mention accolades and was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American.



Stockton is still prominent on Gonzaga’s career lists ranking 22nd on the all-time scoring list with 1,340 points, fourth in assists with 554 and first in steals with 262. On the Bulldogs single-season charts Stockton is 11th in field goals made (229 in 1984), third in assists (201 in 1984) and holds the top three spots in steals with 109 in 1984, and 68 in both 1982 and '83. In his senior season of 1984, he scored double figures in all 28 games and averaged 20.9 points per game.



Stockton then became Gonzaga’s first player drafted in the first round of the NBA Draft as the Utah Jazz selected the point guard with the 16th overall pick. A 10-time NBA All-Star and five-time NBA All-Defensive Second Team selection, he played all 19 seasons of his professional career with the Jazz.



Stockton was also a member of the men's basketball "Dream Team" that won the gold medal at the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona and the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the 1992 squad marking the first time players from the NBA participated in the Olympic Games.



