Steve Gleason shows compassion, sense of humor after Saints loss

After the Saints' heartbreaking loss Steve Gleason showed his compassion and sense of humor. (1-15-2018)

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:03 PM. PST January 15, 2018

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss, Steve Gleason saw an opportunity to show some compassion.

New Orleans defensive back Marcus Williams faced a ton of criticism after his missed tackle led to Stefon Diggs' game winning touchdown for the Vikings against the Saints in the NFL Playoffs. Gleason, a former Saints' special teams star who now battles ALS, decided to demonstrate some kindness instead toward Williams.

The tweet got over six thousand retweets and made headlines online.

Gleason also showed his sense of humor - as he often does - with a tweet about the incredible finish.

After the unlikely finish the Vikings will head to Philly to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

