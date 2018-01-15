Steve Gleason shows compassion, sense of humor after Saints loss

Sep 20, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Steve Gleason who suffers from ALS is seen on the sideline during the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Derick E. Hingle)

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss, Steve Gleason saw an opportunity to show some compassion.

New Orleans defensive back Marcus Williams faced a ton of criticism after his missed tackle led to Stefon Diggs' game winning touchdown for the Vikings against the Saints in the NFL Playoffs. Gleason, a former Saints' special teams star who now battles ALS, decided to demonstrate some kindness instead toward Williams.

Marcus Williams had a spectacular rookie season, and could have a stellar career. He was trying to make the right decision and not interfere. As a competitor, I'm sure he's crushed. I invite Nola to be encouraging and supportive as well as we move on.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

The tweet got over six thousand retweets and made headlines online.

Gleason also showed his sense of humor - as he often does - with a tweet about the incredible finish.

Congratulations to the Vikings. I'm so in shock I can't move.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

After the unlikely finish the Vikings will head to Philly to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.

© 2018 KREM-TV