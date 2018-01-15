Steve Gleason shows compassion, sense of humor after Saints loss

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss, Steve Gleason saw an opportunity to show some compassion.
New Orleans defensive back Marcus Williams faced a ton of criticism after his missed tackle led to Stefon Diggs' game winning touchdown for the Vikings against the Saints in the NFL Playoffs. Gleason, a former Saints' special teams star who now battles ALS, decided to demonstrate some kindness instead toward Williams.
The tweet got over six thousand retweets and made headlines online.
Gleason also showed his sense of humor - as he often does - with a tweet about the incredible finish.
After the unlikely finish the Vikings will head to Philly to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship game.
© 2018 KREM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs