State Hoops: Day 2

Washington 4A Girls -
Bellarmine Prep 56, Central Valley 55
Moses Lake 46, Camas 36
Washington 4A Boys -
Gonzaga Prep 53, Enumclaw 30
Washington 2A Boys -
Foss 84, Pullman 69
Washington 1A Girls -
Okanogan 58, Bellevue Christian 33
Washington 1A Boys -
Freeman 67, Warden 48
Lynden Christian 57, Newport 38
Washington 2B Girls -
Devenport 56, Colfax 50
Ilwaco 50, Saint George's 49 (OT)
Washington 2B Boys -
Saint George's 50, Northwest Christian 48
Liberty 68, Napavine 60
Washington 1B Girls -
Colton 75, Neah Bay 29
Republic 68, Cedar Park Christian 25
Almira Coulee Hartline 46, Tacoma Baptist 34
Sunnyside Christian 51, Oakesdale 49
Washington 1B Boys -
Almira Coulee Hartline 51, Odessa-Harrington 46
Pomeroy 65, Yakama Nation Tribal 51
Idaho 5A Boys -
Post Falls 54, Boise 52
Lewiston 71, Mountain View 69 (OT)
Idaho 2A Boys -
St. Maries 72, Melba 43
Idaho 1AD1 Boys -
Prairie 69, Wilder 26
Lapwai 97, Horshoe Bend 57
