State Hoops: Day 2

Central Valley was upset in their opener, Post Falls won at the buzzer and more.

Darnay Tripp, KREM 11:56 PM. PST March 02, 2017

Washington 4A Girls - 

Bellarmine Prep 56, Central Valley 55

Moses Lake 46, Camas 36

Washington 4A Boys - 

Gonzaga Prep 53, Enumclaw 30

Washington 2A Boys - 

Foss 84, Pullman 69

Washington 1A Girls - 

Okanogan 58, Bellevue Christian 33

Washington 1A Boys - 

Freeman 67, Warden 48

Lynden Christian 57, Newport 38

Washington 2B Girls - 

Devenport 56, Colfax 50

Ilwaco 50, Saint George's 49 (OT)

Washington 2B Boys - 

Saint George's 50, Northwest Christian 48

Liberty 68, Napavine 60

Washington 1B Girls - 

Colton 75, Neah Bay 29

Republic 68, Cedar Park Christian 25

Almira Coulee Hartline 46, Tacoma Baptist 34

Sunnyside Christian 51, Oakesdale 49

Washington 1B Boys - 

Almira Coulee Hartline 51, Odessa-Harrington 46

Pomeroy 65, Yakama Nation Tribal 51

Idaho 5A Boys - 

Post Falls 54, Boise 52

Lewiston 71, Mountain View 69 (OT)

Idaho 2A Boys - 

St. Maries 72, Melba 43

Idaho 1AD1 Boys - 

Prairie 69, Wilder 26

Lapwai 97, Horshoe Bend 57

