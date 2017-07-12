Spokane Empire is ceasing operations for the 2018 season

Photo: Erik Smith Photography (Photo: Custom)

SPOKANE, Wash --- The Spokane Empire from the Indoor Football league is ceasing operations for the 2018.

The Spokane Empire issued a press release on June 12 that said the Empire will not be playing football for the 2018 season. They want to explore alternatives including identifying potential local partners who want to help continue indoor football in Spokane or an outright sale of the team, said the press release.

The team will be refunding all 2018 season ticket deposits.

They wanted to thank the players, coaches, sponsors, fans and everyone in the Spokane Empire organization for all the help, said the release.

This ownership group bought the team four years ago when they were the Spokane Shock of the Arena Football League. Then, two years later, they moved the team to the Indoor Football League and changed the team name to the Spokane Empire.

In 2017 the Empire started out strong winning seven of their first nine games, but they sputtered down the stretch dropping six of their last seven games and falling out of playoff contention. This misstep most likely helped lead the team to stopping operations.

If you are interested in discussing partnership or ownership of the team contact the Spokane Empire Office at info@spokaneempire.com or call 509-242-7464.

If you have any questions regarding season ticket payments or refund contact the Empire Ticket Office at 509-242-7462.

