Sources: Grinch heading to Ohio State

Sep 17, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch walks off the field after a game against the Idaho Vandals at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 56-6. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash.— Washington State football fans were in for some news Friday afternoon.

Sources in Columbus said defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch was lined up to go to Ohio State.

In three seasons at Washington State, Grinch had completely turned around the defense.

In 2017, the Cougs ranked No. 15 in total defense and forced 27 turnovers with one game left to play. In 2014, the year before his arrival, Washington State only forced eight turnovers in an entire season.

Grinch hails from Columbus, Ohio and went to Mount Union for college.

WSU spokesman Bill Stevens said Alex Grinch will speak to the media during Bowl week.

Grinch is still expected to coach in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego.



WSU Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch will speak to the media during Bowl week in regards to his future status with the team, but all signs point to Columbus and that 10th assistant job with Ohio State. https://t.co/CAuJb1U6C8 — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) December 22, 2017

Losing Grinch is obviously disappointing, but felt inevitable. He was in the sights of too many high profile programs. Ohio State is pretty hard to pass up given his background. But man, what he did in three seasons after that defense we saw in 2014... wow. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) December 22, 2017

