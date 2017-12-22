KREM
Sources: Grinch heading to Ohio State

Evan Closky, KREM 1:26 PM. PST December 22, 2017

PULLMAN, Wash.— Washington State football fans were in for some news Friday afternoon.

Sources in Columbus said defensive coordinator, Alex Grinch was lined up to go to Ohio State.
In three seasons at Washington State, Grinch had completely turned around the defense. 

In 2017, the Cougs ranked No. 15 in total defense and forced 27 turnovers with one game left to play. In 2014, the year before his arrival, Washington State only forced eight turnovers in an entire season.

Grinch hails from Columbus, Ohio and went to Mount Union for college. 

WSU spokesman Bill Stevens said Alex Grinch will speak to the media during Bowl week.

Grinch is still expected to coach in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 28 in San Diego. 
 

