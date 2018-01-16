A fan kisses a replica of the World Cup as he enjoys the atmosphere ahead of the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images) (Photo: Christof Koepsel, 2010 Getty Images)

The Seattle City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution to signal its support for bringing the 2026 World Cup to Seattle.

The 9-0 vote came after a short discussion over the largely symbolic move, sponsored by Councilmember Rob Johnson. Seattle is on a list of potential host cities in a joint bid involving the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The U.S. has not hosted the FIFA World Cup since 1994.

Councilmembers Lorena Gonzalez and Teresa Mosqueda voted for the measure but expressed concern over FIFA’s past business dealings.

Ralph Morton of the Seattle Sports Commission called the city of the “Soccer Epicenter, so it’s sort of a no-brainer we should be part of the World Cup process.”

CenturyLink Field would be the venue if selected from more than three-dozen stadiums.

“It’s going to take a city, county, state, region to successfully host this,” said Morton.

The decision on the winning bid is not expected until later this summer.

© 2018 KING-TV