World Cup in Seattle? City council to vote on resolution

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark J. Rebilas, Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Seattle City Council is set to vote Tuesday on a resolution supporting the city's proposal to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Seattle is one of 25 American cities that are proposing to host games for the event.

Usually, only one country hosts the international soccer event. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are submitting an unprecedented joint bid.

The proposal, called the United Bid Committee, received offers to host from nearly 40 cities and has only recently narrowed the list to 25 American cities, four Canadian cities, and three Mexican cities.

The United Bid Committee will narrow the list further in March and submit its final proposal to FIFA.

The only competing proposal to host the 2026 World Cup is from Morocco. FIFA is scheduled to vote on the 2026 host at their meeting in June.

