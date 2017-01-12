Kayla and Kamden Black (Credit: KING)

Two Snohomish siblings are taking the figure skating the world by storm, and they're not even old enough to drive.

Kayla, 10, and Kamden Black, 13, are competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Kansas City. It's a goal they've fought hard to reach since they first learned to skate four years ago.

"I only dream to go to nationals," said Kayla.

She and her brother have a short routine they'll be performing in the juvenile category. They are expected to be among the youngest skaters there.

Kayla loves the spin moves and Kamden says he loves the jumps.

"I like being in the air most of the time," he said. "I like feeling the rush of being in the air."

The duo practice six-days-a-week at Olympic View Arena in Mountlake Terrace with their coach Barbara Murphy. Murphy is a former pro skater herself from Poland who started with Kayla and Kamden when they laced up their first skate.

"I know them very well. I'm kind of like a second mom," she said. "They are working hard and training hard, and getting excited."

Their mother Kendra couldn't be more proud.

"I think one day they want to represent America internationally. That's their goal" she said. "We're so proud."

The kids say being siblings makes a world of difference. And their experience brings them closer together.

"I'm really shy in general," said Kayla. "I don't know what I would do if it wasn't Kamden."

