'Seattle' was name of Alabama's championship-winning TD play

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship on a play called "Seattle," capping an improbable comeback for the ages.
Down 13-0 at halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban pulled veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts and inserted freshman Tua Tagovailoato start the second half.
Alabama fought back to send the game to overtime at 20-20.
After Georgia scored a field goal on its first OT possession. Alabama looked dead after Tagovailoato took a 16-yard sack on the first play.
But on the very next snap, Tagovailoato found DeVonta Smith alone in the end zone for the 26-23 win.
After the game, Saban was asked during the trophy presentation if he knew the play would be a touchdown.
"I knew we were running Seattle, which is four streaks (four receivers running vertically)," Saban said. "And when I saw Smitty come open on the other side and Tua throw it, I said, 'This is it!"
Saban said the play was “Seattle” — four verticals in Alabama’s terminology. Here’s the relevant diagrams of “Seattle” from the Alabama offensive playbook/installation pic.twitter.com/2zTdHC6MJB— Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 9, 2018
