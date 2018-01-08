KREM
Close
Weather Alert 4 weather alerts
Close

'Seattle' was name of Alabama's championship-winning TD play

Travis Pittman , KING 11:44 PM. PST January 08, 2018

The Alabama Crimson Tide won the College Football Playoff national championship on a play called "Seattle," capping an improbable comeback for the ages.

Down 13-0 at halftime, Alabama head coach Nick Saban pulled veteran quarterback Jalen Hurts and inserted freshman Tua Tagovailoato start the second half. 

Alabama fought back to send the game to overtime at 20-20. 

After Georgia scored a field goal on its first OT possession. Alabama looked dead after Tagovailoato took a 16-yard sack on the first play.

But on the very next snap, Tagovailoato found DeVonta Smith alone in the end zone for the 26-23 win.

After the game, Saban was asked during the trophy presentation if he knew the play would be a touchdown.

"I knew we were running Seattle, which is four streaks (four receivers running vertically)," Saban said. "And when I saw Smitty come open on the other side and Tua throw it, I said, 'This is it!"

© 2018 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories