Russell Wilson reworked contract to get Duane Brown: Report

Quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks passes against the Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field on October 29, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson knew his team needed an offensive tackle. But just how badly did Wilson want one himself?

It appears enough to renegotiate his contract to give the Seahawks the salary cap room needed to bring in three-time Pro Bowler Duane Brown, who the team acquired on Monday.

According to Andrew Brandt of Monday Morning Quarterback (MMQB), Wilson reportedly converted $6.26 million of his salary to bonus, clearing up approximately $4.1 million of cap room.

To accomodate Duane Brown contract on Seahawks' Cap, Russell Wilson renegotiated contract to convert salary to bonus. Signed last night. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 31, 2017

Wilson converted $6.26 million of salary to bonus, prorated it over remaining three years. Bonus payable immediately. Created $4.1M of room. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) October 31, 2017

While the contractual details behind Brown’s signing have yet to be released, we do know the Seahawks had $1.4 million of salary cap room space left entering Monday. Brown was owed $4,976,470 for the final nine games of this regular season from the Texans, which the Seahawks will now pay him for the rest of the year.

The Seahawks sent cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston as apart of the trade and cleared out $2.1 million of the amount Seattle had to pay Lane for the remainder of his contract.

It’s unclear whether the Seahawks struck a new deal with Brown, but it’s important to point out that the veteran tackle’s current contract goes through the 2018 season. He is due $9.75 million next year.

Nonetheless, it’s a win-win deal for Wilson, who gets the offensive line help he so badly needs and now has a $6 million bonus in his bank account immediately, as opposed to over the season.

Wilson was overjoyed to welcome Brown to the team in a post on Twitter.

“Product of VA . . . welcome to squad homie!”

The trade is expected to be finalized ahead of Tuesday’s 1 p.m. trade deadline. But one thing is for certain: this move is Russell Wilson approved.

